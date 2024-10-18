Santa Maria to host movie night in the water at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. invites community members to a “Dive-In Movie Night” at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Saturday.

The aquatic center will open its doors at 6 p.m. and Walt Disney Pictures’ "Hocus Pocus" will play at dusk.

Organizers say the event is free, and that snacks will be available for purchase at the Kiwanis Key Club and McClelland Street Market.

Officials ask attendees to wear appropriate swim attire and encourage them to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and towels.

More information can be found on the City of Santa Maria's website or by calling the Recreation and Parks Department's office at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.