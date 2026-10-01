Santa Maria to offer free landscaping supplies for “Go Green in the Fall” program

For the month of October, Santa Maria residents will be able to receive a free lawn care package, as part of the “Go Green in Fall” initiative.

The promotion, hosted by the Santa Maria Utilities Department, encourages homeowners to take care of their outdoor spaces by pulling weeds, collecting clippings, adjusting irrigation locks for the fall watering schedule, and checking sprinklers and outdoor faucets for leaks.

It calls on residents to be more environmentally cognizant and to make choices rooted in sustainable habits.

To foster these practices, the city will be providing participating residents with a 7-foot by 7-foot reusable landscape burlap to collect fallen leaves, branches, or fruit, along with three MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers and installation supplies.

Officials say that using rotator sprinklers, like the ones provided, can reduce water waste from existing irrigation systems.

Interested residents are limited to one bundle per household while supplies last. For more information, or to schedule an appointment to pick up supplies, contact the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951.