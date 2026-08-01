Santa Maria Unified hosts 6th annual Rocketing into High School program for incoming students

Dozens of incoming freshmen at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District are spending time "Rocketing into High School" this week.

Students who will soon attend Santa Maria High School, Ernest Righetti High School, and Pioneer Valley High School are exploring science by building model rockets of their own.

"A lot of people have anxiety. Not just kids, adults. And if the students can be more comfortable on a campus around strangers learning to talk to adults, that, hey, it's okay to talk to an adult and ask for help. That's half the battle right there," said Ricardo Magni, Pioneer Valley science department head.

At the event, teachers guide students through a variety of model rocket launches before students build mini rockets of their own.

