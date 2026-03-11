Santa Maria unveils 5 new microchip scanning stations for lost pets

Reuniting lost pets with their owners just got easier in Santa Maria as the city unveils new microchip scanning stations.

In partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, the city of Santa Maria was able to add five stations across the city.

The scanners offer community members direct access to identification information that could help return lost animals.

Each station has scanning technology and simple instructions for users to follow. Once a microchip is detected, residents can contact AKC Reunite or the shelter for help finding the registered owner.

According to the Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, when lost animals are identified in their own neighborhood, the likelihood of reunification is much higher.

For more information about microchipping or lost and found services, visit the Santa Barbara County website.