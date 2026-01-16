Santa Maria updates non-emergency reporting system Neighborhood Connect

The City of Santa Maria has rolled out a new version of its non-emergency reporting system, Neighborhood Connect. The online platform can now be used on a smartphone, tablet, or computer to report issues to city departments.

City officials say the upgraded version of Neighborhood Connect come with improved speed, maps, and more categories. Residents can opt to track issue responses and receive email updates. The Spanish translation of the system has also been updated.

Users can now report repairs needed for parks, shops selling tobacco products to minors, as well as new ideas and feedback for the city.

For issues taking place on private property, Neighborhood Connect also includes direct links to City Code Enforcement forms to make the process of reporting less confusing and more efficient.

To submit a report, users can drop a pin on the location using new aerial imaging. The status of the issue will be marked as “Complete” when it is resolved, and users will receive an update email.

