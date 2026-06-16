Santa Maria using drones to crack down on illegal fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

Santa Maria Fire Department officials are ramping up enforcement efforts ahead of the Fourth of July, once again using aerial surveillance to identify residents who set off illegal fireworks.

Last year, the city issued 119 administrative citations through a combination of aerial enforcement and field operations — significantly higher than the year before.

Karen L., a Santa Maria resident, said the problem starts well before the holiday.

"It seems like fireworks begin a month before Fourth of July and it just has such a jarring effect on me," she said. "I have two French bulldogs and they're mortified when they hear it."

Fire officials are reminding residents that not all fireworks are legal. This year, 23 local nonprofits will operate permitted safe and sane fireworks stands throughout the city.

Santa Maria Fire Inspector Francisco Santos said there is an easy way to tell the difference between legal and illegal fireworks.

"Safe and sane fireworks are very distinguishable because they have this seal from the State Fire Marshal's Office in each package or individual item," Santos said.

If aerial surveillance confirms that an illegal firework was launched from a specific property, the responsible party or property owner faces consequences that can include fines of up to $1,000.

"If we're able to confirm that an illegal firework was launched from a specific parcel, then the responsible party or property owner is who we would be in communication with as far as those consequences," Santos said.

Santa Maria resident Isaiah Bowman said the community deserves peace.

"I think nobody wants, you know, their peace disturbed, especially again at random times of the day and night," Bowman said.

Santos said the number of citations has been trending in the wrong direction.

"The trend has continued to increase," Santos said.

Fire officials said their approach prioritizes education first, with enforcement used when necessary. Santos said the stakes are high for vulnerable members of the community.

"Fireworks can negatively impact veterans, individuals with mental disorders, pets and the elderly," Santos said. "Our primary goal is to ensure that there is no major incidents or tragedies or loss of property that day and/or injuries."

