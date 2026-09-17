Santa Maria valley celebrates agriculture industry during Heritage Night

Locals from the Santa Maria Valley agricultural industry were celebrated at the "Roots of Resilience" Heritage Night on September 16th.

Community members from wineries, farms, non-profits, and the local Allan Hancock College attended the event to promote and appreciate agriculture within Santa Barbara County.

The event also honored the 80th anniversary of Engle & Gray, an environmental services company founded on the Central Coast.

"I think it's a great way to let the other people who live in this community understand and appreciate it, just so everyone can have the same appreciation I and everyone around here has for this amazing industry," said ECO Education and Agriculture Youth Program Manager Moises Novoa.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, September 19, during the county’s 8th annual Farm Day. More than 18 farms, ranches, and wineries will attend the event, representing the agriculture industry on the Central Coast.