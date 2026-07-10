Santa Maria Valley Senior Expo returns for second year

The second annual Santa Maria Valley Senior Expo returned to Allan Hancock College on Friday.



The free event helped connect seniors, caregivers and people with disabilities with vital resources.

More than 100 exhibitors set up inside the school's gymnasium, offering resources for healthcare, financial planning, and much more.



The expo also featured live music and a classic car display.

"This is an information, education, entertainment expo. It's the Santa Maria Valley Senior Expo. It's all about health, legal, housing. We even have entertainment. We have the Central Coast Conjurers doing magic,” said Midge Nicosia, community outreach and special initiatives manager.

Organizers said they hope the event made navigating senior care less overwhelming for local families.