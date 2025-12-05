Santa Maria will have road closures and detours Saturday for annual Christmas Parade of Lights

Downtown Santa Maria will have road closures and detours in place on Saturday, Dec. 6, for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights. The parade runs along Broadway (Highway 135) from Enos Drive nearly to Main Street (Highway 166).

The parade begins at 5:20 p.m. at Stowell Road and Broadway, rain or shine, according to organizers with the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo. A route map is available.

Stowell Road from Broadway to Depot Street will close at 3 p.m. for parade staging. Broadway from Enos Drive to Main Street will close at 4 p.m.

This year’s parade will end earlier than usual because of redevelopment near the former Sears parking lot. Floats will now disassemble on South Broadway between the pedestrian bridge by Macy’s and Town Center East. Parents are encouraged to use the Town Center West parking structure for pickup. Traffic signals will continue to cycle to ease congestion.

Signs will mark all closures. Police officers will staff Cook and Jones streets to allow emergency crossings, and Park Rangers will assist with the event

