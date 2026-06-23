Santa Maria woman pleads guilty to murder in fatal Highway 101 crash, faces 15 years in prison

A Santa Maria woman faces 15 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of murder for a deadly crash nearly two years ago.

Alma Teresa Alcorta Del Lazaro was killed on September 8, 2024, when Kendra Cordova, driving under the influence of alcohol on Highway 101, crashed into Lazaro's Chevrolet. Cordova was driving on the wrong side of the road north of Los Alamos at the time of the incident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lazaro’s husband, in the Chevrolet, and Cordova also sustained major injuries in the crash, which occurred around 5:15 a.m. that day. Alma was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While nothing can undo the tragic loss suffered by Alma Alcorta Lazaro's loved ones, we hope this conviction provides a measure of accountability and closure,” said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

Savrnoch said Cordova will remain in custody without bail pending her sentencing on August 4.