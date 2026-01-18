Santa Maria’s Betteravia Gallery seeking art submissions

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, has announced an open call for local artists to participate in Post-Wild: Nature in the 21st Century, a juried exhibition exploring how contemporary artists interpret the natural world in a rapidly changing era.

The exhibition will be held at the Betteravia Art Gallery in Santa Maria, with the online submission window open from January 19 to February 15, 2026. There is no fee to apply, and selected artists will receive notification in early March. A public opening reception is scheduled for May 21.

Post-Wild aims to showcase small‑format works that address themes such as environmental change, urbanization, and the human impact on natural spaces.

Artists are invited to submit pieces across mediums, including traditional and digital art, photography, and conceptual work, that reflect the evolving relationship between people and the environment.

“Post-Wild explores how deeply nature and landscape shape the human experience, and how changes to them, whether human-made or natural, are felt across our community,” said Robert Dickerson, Chair of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel that includes representatives from the County Arts Commission, Allan Hancock College, and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.