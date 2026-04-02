Santa Maria's former Radisson Hotel undergoes major renovation, rebrands as Delta Hotels

Santa Maria will soon be home to a new Marriott hotel as the company undergoes a complete renovation of the former Radisson Hotel.

The Radisson Hotel, which sits adjacent to the Santa Maria Public Airport, will reopen under a new name as Delta Hotels by Marriott Santa Maria.

Hotel operators say the property is undergoing a full-scale revitalization of its core infrastructure and will be the first premium category hotel in the city. Upon completion, the hotel will have 191 redesigned guest rooms, a 350-occupancy ballroom, updated lobby areas, and modernized meeting spaces for visitors.

KSBY

“We decided that if we were going to do this, we were going to do it right,” said Chief Operations Officer Gilda Aiello. “We are raising the bar for what travelers and locals alike can expect from hospitality in Santa Maria.”

Some staff members from the Radisson Hotel will reportedly continue working at the property under the new branding.

Marriott Santa Maria

Alongside the new additions is a redesigned restaurant and culinary program named Runway43. Served by Executive Chef Jorge Santizo, the restaurant will offer a view of the airport runways and the Central Coast.

“The full restaurant, the full design of it is very premium and elegance in that sense, and so we're hoping to bring travelers that haven't always stayed in the same market in the surrounding areas into the market by having this new product,” said Principal Correspondent Suraj Patel.

The hotel is still operational during reconstruction, with the upgraded spaces scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.