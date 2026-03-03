Santa Maria's Planes of Fame Air Museum takes shape near airport

A new aviation museum is taking shape near Santa Maria's airport, and organizers say it will bring a world-class experience to the Central Coast.

Planes of Fame Air Museum is developing a facility on 23 acres of airport property next to the Radisson Hotel. The project is planned across three phases, with the first and largest phase already underway.

Executive Director Jane Hinton said the centerpiece of Phase One is a structure called Building Alpha.

"Building Alpha will house our World War II flyable collection and a restoration and maintenance area as well as an educational and programming center," Hinton said.

The project has been years in the making and is funded entirely through donations. Hinton said Phase One required a significant fundraising push that recently reached its goal.

"Phase One was a $12 million fundraising effort and that was fully funded this year," Hinton said. "Phase Two is looking at another $12 million effort and Phase Three will probably come in at a similar amount."

The City of Santa Maria has played a supportive role in advancing the project through the planning and entitlement process. Community Development Director Chenin Dow said the site has already seen significant progress behind the scenes.

"Things like grading, laying the electricals, laying the plumbing, all of that has been done, the foundation has been poured, and it's time to start building vertically," Dow said.

Dow said the museum is expected to generate broader benefits for the area surrounding the airport.

"Things like bringing new jobs, adding new tax revenues to sustain essential city services, so that really is our goal with that," Dow said.

As construction progresses, organizers are also preparing staff. Planes of Fame Development and Sponsorship Coordinator Jim Bray said the museum recently launched a docent training program.

"People in the community that are interested in being docents came to find out what the museum is about, the history of the museum, the importance of museums, and we had quite a group come this past Thursday as our first group of those potential docents," Bray said.

Organizers say the goal is to welcome the public with a soft opening in September of 2026, with a larger grand opening expected later as construction and exhibits come together.

