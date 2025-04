Santa Maria officials are hosting the second of four gang and drug awareness forums Wednesday evening.

It will be held at Tommie Kunst Junior High from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event is designed to help parents learn how to spot the signs of drug use and gang involvement, as well as the current trends involving youth.

Officials from the Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District will offer parents practical tips to protect their children.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District