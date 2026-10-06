Semi-trailer fire shuts down part of Highway 101 in Los Alamos

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says a semi-trailer caught fire near Alisos Canyon road in Los Alamos overnight on October 6.

The California Highway Patrol says both lanes on the Southbound side of Highway 101 south of Alisos Canyon had to be closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

It says one of those lanes was reopened around 2:30 a.m.

The other will be closed until approximately noon today.

CHP says the semi-driver safely disconnected from the burning trailer and no injuries were reported.

It says the trailer was carrying 35,000 pounds of produce.