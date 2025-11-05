Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's office trains in vacant Santa Maria theater

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office conducted training at the vacant Edwards Cinemas on Bradley Road in Santa Maria Nov. 5, 2026.
Law enforcement was seen at the vacant Edwards Cinemas on Bradley Road in Santa Maria Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the building was being used by the agency for training.

Armed law enforcement in protective gear along with K9s and armored vehicles could be seen at the site.

An area around it was taped off to keep people away.

The spokesperson says the owners of vacant buildings allow the sheriff’s office to use their space at times for trainings like the one done Wednesday.

