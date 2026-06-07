Single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria kills 5 early Sunday morning

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that left five people dead and one in critical condition on early Sunday morning.

Officers and paramedics first responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the intersection of South Broadway and Miller Street at approximately 1:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials determined the car had crashed into a traffic signal pole. Four of the passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say one of the passengers hospitalized later died from their injuries, while the other remains in critical condition.

Investigators say the cause of the crash is under investigation, and believe alcohol could have been a contributing factor. Officials also received information saying the car may have been speeding before the crash happened. However, investigators are also working to verify that.

Police say the identities of the people who died from the crash are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the crash to call the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit at (805) 928-3781.