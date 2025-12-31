Skateboarder left unresponsive after colliding with vehicle in Santa Maria

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Maria.

It happened at around 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Enos.

Santa Maria police say the 31-year-old man, believed to have been on a skateboard at the time, was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene.

His condition was listed as serious as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the driver, who is not suspected of being under the influence, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

