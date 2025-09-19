SMRT launches new bus route connecting Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) launched a new express bus route this week connecting commuters from Santa Maria to San Luis Obispo.

Route 210, which connects the Crossroads Shopping Center in Santa Maria directly to the Downtown SLO Transit Center in San Luis Obispo, began operation on Tuesday.

The new route offers eight trips during weekday mornings and afternoons, reportedly aiming to reduce parking challenges and provide affordable travel options for those commuting to Downtown San Luis Obispo.

City of Santa Maria officials say the new route was developed through a collaborative partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG).

"The collaboration with our partners has been instrumental in making this supplemental service a reality,” Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said in a press release. “We believe this new route will be a valuable addition of available transportation options for people who live in Santa Maria and commute to SLO on a daily basis."

SMRT is offering a free ride trial period for Route 210 through Sept. 26.

At the end of the free ride promotion, regular cash fares are $2 each way, $3 for an Unlimited Ride All-Day Pass, or $31 for a 31-Day Unlimited Ride Monthly Pass.

San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority (SLO RTA) regional passes will also be accepted on this route, according to officials.

Additional details about the route, including the full schedule and specific stop locations, can be found on the SMRT webpage.