SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning another launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base for Monday, July 20th.

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

This will be the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission.

The launch window is between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Residents in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties may hear a sonic boom in the morning.

A live webcam of the mission will be available on the SpaceX website 10 minutes prior to liftoff.