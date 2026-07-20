SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning another launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base for Monday, July 20th.
A Falcon 9 rocket will carry 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.
This will be the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission.
The launch window is between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Residents in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties may hear a sonic boom in the morning.
A live webcam of the mission will be available on the SpaceX website 10 minutes prior to liftoff.