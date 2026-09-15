Spirit Halloween opens seasonal store in Santa Maria ahead of spooky season

With Halloween just weeks away, Spirit Halloween has opened a seasonal store in Santa Maria, giving Central Coast shoppers another option for costumes, decorations and holiday-themed displays.

The retailer has set up shop in the former Rite Aid building at 345 Town Center West. The store is one of Spirit Halloween's temporary locations that open each year ahead of the Halloween season.

Customers browsing the store can find costumes, props, decorations and the animatronic displays that have become a hallmark of the seasonal retailer.

The opening comes as many families across the Central Coast begin preparing for Halloween festivities, costume parties and trick-or-treat events later this fall.