Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Santa Maria

A new grocery store is now open in Santa Maria.

Sprouts Farmers Market opened Friday morning in The Crossroads shopping center.

According to the company’s website, Sprouts offers fresh, natural and organic products.

“They had some brands that I've never seen before, like in other places, but I saw it online, so I was, like, eager to try those out, so I thought that was pretty cool. And the layout was very easy to navigate. Like, everything was where you expected it to be. So yeah, the vibes were overall pretty good I think," said Santa Maria resident Rionna Sparrow.

The Santa Maria store worked to fill nearly 100 part- and full-time positions ahead of Friday’s ribbon cutting.

The 2170 S. Bradley Rd. location is the fourth on the Central Coast.

Other stores are located in San Luis Obispo, Goleta and Santa Barbara.