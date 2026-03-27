Sprouts hiring for nearly 100 positions ahead of Santa Maria store opening

A hiring fair is taking place in April for Santa Maria’s newest grocery store.

Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open on May 15 at 2170 S. Bradley Rd. in The Crossroads.

Ahead of that, the store will be working to fill nearly 100 part-time and full-time positions, including deli clerks, department managers, cashiers, receivers and more.

A hiring fair is set for April 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 801 S. Broadway. Anyone interested can apply in advance online and walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information, click here.

According to the company’s website, it offers fresh, natural and organic products.

Other Sprouts stores are located in San Luis Obispo, Goleta and Santa Barbara.