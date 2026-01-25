Students showcase innovation at Coast Fusion Robotics Invitational in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosted its Coast Fusion Robotics Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 24, at Tommie Kunst Junior High School. Students from both the Santa Maria and Paso Robles Joint Unified School Districts came together to showcase their robotics skills.

Teams competed in a Mix and Match game, where their robots tackled a series of puzzles.

Pedro Garcia IV, the robotics lead for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, shared, "This is an invitation to to students in our local area. Have been invited to come over to compete, demonstrate their newfound skills, and demonstrate from the engineering design process and so this right here, it's like hands on the that we all love."

In addition to the hands-on competition, students presented their engineering notebooks and explained their design process and coding logic to judge