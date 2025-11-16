Suspect arrested by ICE at Santa Maria Goodwill

On Sunday morning, November 16, at around 11:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of 1505 South Broadway. Officers discovered that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were at the scene attempting to arrest a person with a warrant. During the arrest attempt, ICE agents and the suspect were involved in a minor car accident in the Goodwill parking lot. Agents eventually forced entry into the suspect’s vehicle, resulting in the arrest.

Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the scene. Santa Maria Police remained on site to maintain order. Once the situation was resolved, ICE agents left the scene with the individual in custody.

The identity of the suspect is currently unknown.