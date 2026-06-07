SWAT team arrests barricaded suspect in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department's SWAT team arrested a barricaded suspect Saturday evening after a hours-long standoff.

Officers first responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Red Bark Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. regarding a suspect wanted for multiple felony offenses. Officials say the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence and refused to comply with officers.

The SWAT team was then activated and used other resources, including crisis negotiators, tactical personnel, drones, K-9 officers, and an armored rescue vehicle.

Following several hours of negotiations, officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect was booked on the outstanding felony charges.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.