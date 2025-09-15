Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Santa Maria Police Department held a DUI checkpoint: These were the results

The Santa Maria Police Department held a DUI Checkpoint from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

It was located at 1400 S Broadway in Santa Maria.

Police officials report 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Another 11 drivers were cited for driving without a license and three more were cited for driving on a suspended license, according to the police department.

632 vehicles reportedly passed through the checkpoint and 152 drivers were screened.

The Santa Maria Police Department says more DUI and driver's license checkpoints will be carried out in the coming months as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety.

