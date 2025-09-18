'They're not alone': Local non-profit hosts event supporting suicide prevention

On Wednesday, Allan Hancock College partnered with Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) to raise awareness about mental health and youth suicide prevention.

The event kicked off with a resource fair, followed by a screening of "My Ascension," a documentary that shines light on youth suicide and the hope that can emerge from tragedy.

Local organizations and counselors were on hand throughout the event to provide information and support.

Those who attended also enjoyed food trucks, entertainment, and a prize drawing.

One organizer said that the gathering aimed to provide support for community members in need.

“About one in five adults [are] living with a mental health condition. And so, we just want to let people know that they're not alone, that there's help, that it's okay to not be okay. That we can talk about it," said Sandy Rives, TMHA Lead Coordinator.

Wednesday's free event honored National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which takes place every September, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

If you're struggling, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 to speak with someone now.