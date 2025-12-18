Thieves steal toys, bikes meant for Santa Maria families just days before Christmas distribution

Tags from children’s bikes were left scattered on the floor after thieves broke into a Christmas toy drive in Santa Maria, stealing gifts meant for families in need just two days before they were scheduled to be distributed.

Volunteers with Catholic Charities say bikes, toys, clothing and blankets were taken from the Knights of Columbus Hall, where donations had been stored ahead of Thursday’s holiday distribution.

Client Resource Coordinator Ruth Sherrill walked through the damage left behind.

“[They] entered through this back window,” Sherrill said. “They cut the screen. You could see the screen is still cut. They broke the window. This was moved back. The bars had been pried off.”

At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nutrition Educator Paola Oroso arrived to drop off toys and quickly realized something was wrong. Oroso contacted Sherrill after noticing the building was in disarray.

“I noticed nothing was really organized in terms of, like, the hall itself, like chairs were moved forward,” Oroso said. “The fridge was open, the kitchen door was open, the hallway door was open.”

Moments later, Oroso said she heard movement inside the building.

“And then I hear rustling in the back,” she said.

Concerned for her safety, Oroso left the building, locked herself in her car and contacted the police.

Later, volunteers found gift bags ripped open, with some items missing entirely. Sherrill said the thieves appeared to take select items from some bags while removing others altogether.

“They took entire bags away from here,” Sherrill said. “Some of them are torn into. It’s just disheartening that there are people that would, you know, steal from children.”

It remains unclear exactly what the thieves were targeting. However, among the items left behind were a single shoe and a clothing tag for a men’s shirt.

Sherrill said the theft impacts more than just the families expecting gifts.

“This is an attack not just on our vulnerable clients, but on all of the donors who have so generously supported this toy campaign,” she said.

As word spread, community members began stopping by to help replace what was stolen. Santa Maria resident Jeri Peterson said she felt compelled to act after hearing what happened.

“It was very upsetting when I heard that, and my first reaction was they need help,” Peterson said.

Catholic Charities Regional Director Yolanda Vasquez says that in her 23 years with the organization, she has never experienced a theft like this.

Despite having less than 24 hours to recover what was lost, volunteers say they’re hopeful the community will come together in time.

“I know Santa Maria can do it,” Peterson said. “It just takes a few minutes to drop off.”

Catholic Charities says the toy distribution is still scheduled for Thursday and is asking the community to help replace the stolen items. Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.