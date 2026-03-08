Three arrested following stolen firearm incident in Santa Maria

On Saturday, at around 12:23 p.m., police responded to a report of a stolen firearm in the 900 block of West Morrison. According to officials, the victim told officers that three men had visited his apartment to use a music studio, and shortly after their arrival, he noticed his handgun was missing from the living room.

When the victim confronted the visitors, one of the suspects allegedly threatened him by showing a handgun tucked in his waistband. The group then left the apartment in a vehicle.

Detectives from the Gang Suppression Team and patrol officers later reviewed surveillance footage from inside the residence. Officials say the video appeared to show one suspect picking up the handgun from a couch and handing it to another, who concealed it in his waistband. The stolen firearm was a black Taurus GX2, valued at approximately $420.

Then, at about 5:55 p.m. that evening, detectives said they located the suspects’ vehicle and detained three individuals linked to the incident. During the search, officers recovered two loaded handguns from one suspect, one identified as the victim’s stolen firearm, and another unserialized “ghost gun.”

The three individuals were arrested on suspicion of robbery, weapons violations, and conspiracy. Investigators say they believe the suspects have ties to a local criminal street gang. They were booked into the County Jail.