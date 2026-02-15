Three arrested on DUI charges during separate incidents in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police arrested three individuals on DUI charges during separate incidents on Saturday night.

At around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on South Broadway. Officials say the suspect had fled the scene but was stopped by witnesses nearby. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence after registering around twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer. Police also discovered he had an outstanding DUI warrant. The driver faces charges for driving under the influence, driving without a license, and an outstanding warrant.

Then, at around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to another crash report near North Conception. According to law enforcement, the driver was showing signs of intoxication. They were arrested, and the suspect now faces charges for driving under the influence and driving without a license.

At around 10:00 p.m., police located a driver going the wrong way on Battles Road and Broadway. Officials say that the suspect also blew twice the legal limit on a breath test and was taken into custody on DUI charges.

All three people were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.