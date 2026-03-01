Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three arrested on weapons charges in Santa Maria

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team says it arrested 3 men on weapons charges on Saturday night.

At around 10 p.m., officers were patrolling near Miller Street and Chapel Street when they noticed a vehicle running a stop sign. The officers initiated a traffic stop for the violation.

During an investigation, police found the 19-year-old male driver was carrying a loaded firearm. Two other passengers, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were also detained. Police found two more loaded firearms in the areas where the passengers had been sitting.

