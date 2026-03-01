Three arrested on weapons charges in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team says it arrested 3 men on weapons charges on Saturday night.

At around 10 p.m., officers were patrolling near Miller Street and Chapel Street when they noticed a vehicle running a stop sign. The officers initiated a traffic stop for the violation.

During an investigation, police found the 19-year-old male driver was carrying a loaded firearm. Two other passengers, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were also detained. Police found two more loaded firearms in the areas where the passengers had been sitting.