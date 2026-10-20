Three candidates compete for Santa Maria City Council District 1 seat

Three candidates are competing to represent Santa Maria’s District 1 on the City Council this November, with the city’s financial challenges, aging infrastructure and housing affordability among the issues shaping the race.

Current Councilmember Ricardo Batalla, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, is facing challengers Celest Mendoza and Gary Janek Michaels.

The November 3 election will give District 1 voters the opportunity to choose who will represent them for the remainder of the term, which runs through 2028.

All three candidates spoke with KSBY about their priorities, the challenges facing Santa Maria and what they believe sets them apart.

Batalla, who joined the council in May, said his decision to seek election comes from wanting to continue addressing issues he has encountered during his time in office.

“The reason why is because there’s a lot of work to be done,” Batalla said. “I’m trying to be part of the solution, not the problem.”

Among his priorities are improving neighborhood infrastructure and addressing parking concerns.

Batalla pointed to sidewalk repairs along Taylor Street as an example of an issue he says he helped address after hearing concerns from residents.

He also said he is working with city officials on an ordinance that would restrict how long recreational vehicles and semi-trucks can park in residential neighborhoods.

Beyond infrastructure, Batalla said addressing Santa Maria’s financial challenges requires greater accountability from city departments.

“So what I did was I implemented was instead of quarterly meetings, they came to monthly meetings,” Batalla said. “By us doing monthly meetings, there’s going to be more transparency with the budget.”

Batalla said the city must closely monitor spending to avoid further financial difficulties that could ultimately affect municipal employees and services.

He also expressed support for Measure C, which is on the November ballot, while acknowledging the financial burden residents already face.

When it comes to housing affordability, Batalla said the city should explore ways to speed up the approval process for new development projects. He believes lengthy reviews increase construction costs that eventually get passed on to homebuyers.

Meanwhile, challenger Celest Mendoza is hoping to bring a fresh perspective to City Hall.

Mendoza, who was born and raised in District 1 and continues to live there, said her decision to run was driven by curiosity about how local government operates and how it can better serve residents.

“My goal in all of this is just to hopefully provide a fresh perspective for our city, especially with it being ever changing and ever growing,” Mendoza said.

After speaking with residents while campaigning, Mendoza identified parking shortages, deteriorating roads and homelessness near the riverbed as major neighborhood concerns.

She said the continued construction of accessory dwelling units, commonly known as ADUs, has contributed to parking challenges in some neighborhoods.

Mendoza suggested exploring parking requirements where legally permitted, improving street lighting and ensuring roads receive timely maintenance.

She also called for greater coordination between the city and organizations that provide homeless outreach services.

When asked about Santa Maria’s budget challenges, Mendoza said her experience working with federal and state contracts has taught her the importance of examining spending closely.

“It’s not a matter of cutting things. It’s more so where can we shift things with what we have, but then also planning, well, what can we do to maybe bring in more revenue?” Mendoza said.

Housing affordability is another priority for Mendoza, who said she wants Santa Maria to explore local policies that could protect renters from steep annual rent increases.

She pointed to rent stabilization policies adopted in other California cities as examples worth examining.

Mendoza also spoke about the difficulties young adults face trying to afford housing in their hometown.

“I can’t afford housing. I can’t afford to live. I can’t afford to live in Santa Maria,” Mendoza said while describing concerns she has heard from residents.

Mendoza, who said she still lives with her parents, believes local government should explore additional protections that balance the needs of renters and property owners.

For candidate Gary Janek Michaels, the city’s financial challenges are central to his campaign.

Michaels, a businessman, said he believes Santa Maria needs significant changes to its approach to economic development and city spending.

“I want to bring substantial change to Santa Maria,” Michaels said. “I am anything but status quo.”

Michaels expressed concern about recurring budget deficits and what he views as insufficient investment in older neighborhoods.

He said residents have contacted him about deteriorating streets, sidewalks and the growing pressure that additional housing places on existing infrastructure.

To improve the city’s finances, Michaels is proposing the creation of an economic and cultural development committee focused on bringing new opportunities to Santa Maria.

He wants the city to pursue partnerships with Allan Hancock College and other educational institutions to expand career training, particularly in agricultural technology.

Michaels believes attracting technology companies and higher-paying employment opportunities could help strengthen the local economy.

“We have to get high paying jobs here,” Michaels said.

He also wants Santa Maria to do more to promote its cultural identity, including its barbecue traditions, local athletes and performing arts, as a way to attract visitors and generate additional revenue.

On housing affordability, Michaels said he supports reexamining developer impact fees, arguing that increased construction costs can create additional barriers for prospective homebuyers.

He suggested exploring a tiered fee structure that could encourage development in certain areas while requiring projects to use local labor.

Michaels also criticized what he described as the city’s longstanding approach to government and said he wants greater independence in council decisions.

Despite their different proposals, all three candidates identified Santa Maria’s financial challenges, infrastructure needs and continued growth as issues requiring attention.

Batalla is emphasizing his work since joining the council and efforts to improve accountability. Mendoza is focusing on neighborhood concerns, housing affordability and planning for growth, while Michaels is calling for broader changes to the city’s economic development strategy.

The winner of the District 1 race will serve the remainder of the council term through 2028.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.