Tip-A-Cop fundraiser returns to Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department partnered with The Swiss Restaurant for the Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser. It was the first time it returned to Santa Maria since 2018.

During the event, officers worked alongside people with Special Olympics Athletes to serve customers.

Organizers say the money will benefit Special Olympics Southern California. Those funds will help athletes across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura Counties.

The organization's main goal is to ensure everyone has equal access to sports resources.