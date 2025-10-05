Tip leads to discovery of narcotics, ammunition in Santa Maria riverbed

A search in the Santa Maria riverbed led to the arrests of two people on narcotics-related charges.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to the riverbed Saturday morning after receiving a tip that drug sales may be happening in the area.

Police contacted two people, ages 40 and 58, both from Santa Maria, and who they say were living in the riverbed at the time.

Police say officers found more than half a pound of methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of fentanyl, other narcotics and ammunition for a .22-caliber firearm.

Police say no gun was found but that having the ammunition “was determined to be a violation of law.”

Both people were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail where jail logs showed they remained Sunday morning.