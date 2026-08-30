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Traffic stop in Santa Maria leads to illegal firearm arrest

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KSBY
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A traffic stop in Santa Maria ended in an illegal firearm arrest on Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:09 p.m., the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team detectives conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Central Avenue for car equipment violations.

As detectives were investigating, they found reason to search the car and discovered a Glock 17 handgun concealed between the driver’s seat and center console. Officials with the department say the gun was unregistered and had a loaded 31-round extended magazine containing 9mm ammunition.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Malachi Roslinda-Jordan. He was arrested in booked into jail. A passenger on the scene was let go.

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