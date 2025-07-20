Transitions-Mental Health Association marks 25 years of Growing Grounds Program

The Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) marked a major milestone on Saturday afternoon, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of its Growing Grounds Program on the Central Coast.

The program is a non-profit, wholesale nursery that provides employment and training to over 1,000 adults living with mental illness, according to the association's website.

To mark the special occasion, TMHA hosted a party at the Growing Grounds farm in Santa Maria on Saturday.

Community members were invited to enjoy live music, activities, food, and special challenges.

Michael Kaplan, the community engagement director at TMHA, told KSBY that both current and former Growing Grounds employees showed up to celebrate.

"What's been really nice is to see a lot of people who know about the place or who even worked here and are coming back to kind of pay tribute. Some of them are coming back to say thank you," Kaplan said. "They've gone on and they're having, you know, wonderful success in their lives."

For more information on the Growing Grounds Program and how to volunteer, you can visit the TMHA website.