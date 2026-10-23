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Two arrested, two loaded firearms recovered during Santa Maria traffic stop

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KSBY
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Santa Maria police arrested two people and recovered two loaded firearms during a traffic stop Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of 1900 S. Lincoln around 12:28 p.m. after receiving a report of two people with firearms, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

A traffic officer later located a vehicle reportedly associated with the two near Newlove and Broadway. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants, described by police as known gang members, without incident.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered two loaded firearms.

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The two were identified as 26-year-old Manuel Sanchez and 19-year-old Fabian Ugo. Both were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on multiple firearms-related charges.

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