Two men arrested for commercial burglary in Santa Maria

Two men were arrested early Monday morning after Santa Maria Police officers say they caught them in the act of burglarizing a business on West La Brea Avenue.

Around 3 a.m. on November 4, Santa Maria Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of West La Brea regarding a possible commercial burglary in progress.

Officers say they heard what sounded like people jumping a chain-link fence. They found and detained two men to investigate, later identified as Hector Cruz Hernandez, 31, and Jose Luna, 33.

Police say a truck registered to Hernandez was found nearby and contained several stolen items belonging to the business.

During the investigation, officers got surveillance video allegedly showing Hernandez and Luna inside the business committing the burglary.

Both Hernandez and Luna were arrested for felony burglary.