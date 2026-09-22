Vacant lot along North Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria could become homes, shops, pickleball courts

A vacant lot along North Railroad Avenue in Santa Maria could be transformed into a mixed-use development featuring homes, commercial space and an outdoor pickleball center, but some neighbors are raising concerns about what the project could mean for traffic and parking.

Developer Dan Patin says the property has sat empty for more than two decades.

"It was previously owned by a church and zoned public use church," Patin said.

Patin says he purchased the lot after researching the city's housing needs.

"The research I did before I purchased it... I attended many meetings that showed the City of Santa Maria needing housing," Patin said. "I found it odd that, you know, they left this space open when they built hundreds of houses around it and yet it sat there for 20 years."

Patin first proposed about 30 apartments on the lot, but says that idea was rejected. The current plan calls for six attached single-family homes, eight market-rate apartments, commercial space, an outdoor pickleball center, and an outdoor gathering area.

"I just thought this is what the community could use and it's an open area, leaving plenty of room for public space to come and mingle. I'd like to view it as a gathering area in the corner of this little area here," Patin said.

Some neighbors have raised concerns about the proposal. In an email to Patin included in the Planning Commission's public comment materials, resident Roberta Thompson said the community is "not inherently opposed to responsible development or an increase in housing options," but said she would prefer a small number of single-family homes due to potential impacts on density, traffic and overall neighborhood integrity.

Another resident, Lorena Nol, wrote that during school pickup, "the majority of cars park along those sidewalks," and said she worries the project could add to existing traffic.

Patin says a traffic study addressed those concerns.

"The biggest congestion times are during school hours or right before you… as people do drop off for school and then pick up for school, and even the traffic study showed that there's going to be minimal impact with that," Patin said.

City Planner Carol Zeezen-Henne says the study included traffic counts during the school year and observations of Tommie Kunst Junior High drop-off and pickup. Zeezen-Henne says nearby intersections would still operate within city traffic standards if the project is built.

Neighbor Larry Johnson, who has lived near the lot for seven years, says he supports the development.

"I think that it would be just great for the community. I mean, because you wouldn't have to go out to the boulevard, you know, everything would be right here in the community," Johnson said.

Johnson acknowledged that parking can be an issue at times.

"I've been here seven years and haven't had too many issues with traffic. Parking is a little hectic sometimes, especially during holidays," Johnson said.

The project goes before the Santa Maria Planning Commission Wednesday. If commissioners recommend approval, it would still need to go before the city council.

