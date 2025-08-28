Vegetation fire breaks out in Santa Maria riverbed

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the Santa Maria riverbed on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The agency reported the fire just east of Highway 101 and north of the Santa Maria Levee Trail at 1:35 p.m.

ALERTCalifornia cameras show heavy smoke rising from the fire around 1:44 p.m.

ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

Several resources from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department have reportedly been sent to the scene, including air attack, fire engines, and dozers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.