Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Vegetation fire breaks out in Santa Maria riverbed

Screenshot 2025-08-28 135916.png
ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego
Screenshot 2025-08-28 135916.png
Posted

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the Santa Maria riverbed on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The agency reported the fire just east of Highway 101 and north of the Santa Maria Levee Trail at 1:35 p.m.

ALERTCalifornia cameras show heavy smoke rising from the fire around 1:44 p.m.

Screenshot 2025-08-28 140313.png

Several resources from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department have reportedly been sent to the scene, including air attack, fire engines, and dozers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community