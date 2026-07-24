Vintage Kart Club hosts event in Santa Maria

The Vintage Kart Club of America is making a pit stop in Santa Maria.

Members of the non-profit took to the Santa Maria Kart Track off South Blosser Road on Friday, showcasing their restored, early-era go-karts.

The club is dedicated to restoring and celebrating karts manufactured primarily from 1956 through 1975.

“We're from down in Southern California, so it's a bit of a trek for us, but it's just about the fun and building the community, and it's really easy," said kart racer Tyler Rose Bohle.

Racers will be hitting the tracks again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

