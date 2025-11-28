Volunteers serve hundreds during Santa Maria Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal

Families lined up Thursday at the Salvation Army in Santa Maria, where volunteers, church groups, and partner organizations came together to serve hot Thanksgiving meals to community members in need.

What started as a longtime personal tradition for volunteers has now grown into a multigenerational effort.

“I started coming and volunteering about 20 years ago when I was a youth, when I was 16,” said Carmin Garcia, a member of the God Is Real Community Church. “About five years ago, I started bringing them here and having them experience what it’s like to give back to their community.”

For many of the youth involved, the experience goes beyond serving food.

“I don’t only think it helps our community but also helps our youth group because we start opening up more, we laugh, we have good memories here,” said youth volunteer Isabel Eulotio Angel.

Others stepped in to support the volunteers themselves, including local business owner Victor Villegas, who prepared grilled meats for those working behind the scenes.

“They’re taking care of the orphan, the widow, the homeless up the streets, and they’re just beautiful people inside and out,” Villegas said.

This year’s turnout is one of the largest the Salvation Army has seen, serving about 250 families.

“We’re seeing a big increase in numbers this year. Starting about a month ago, we started seeing that uprise,” said Salvation Army Corps Assistant Ana Esqueta.

The event also extended beyond the building. Dozens of meals were delivered to seniors who couldn’t attend in person through a partnership with Meals on Wheels.

“Most of them are elderly and homebound,” said Meals on Wheels Executive Director Marla Landreth. “So we provide meals for them and they get this holiday meal.”

Organizers say the Thanksgiving meal is one part of the ongoing support services the Salvation Army provides year-round, including food distribution, senior support, and seasonal assistance programs.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact the Salvation Army Santa Maria office or stop by during business hours.