Voters approve $290 million bond measure for Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College is moving into the planning phase for a series of major campus improvements following the passage of Measure H, a $290 million bond measure approved by local voters.

College officials say they'll now begin identifying and prioritizing projects for bond funding, including a new University Center, upgrades to nursing and healthcare training facilities, and repairs to aging campus infrastructure.

According to the latest unofficial results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, approximately 68% of voters supported the measure.

Funding from Measure H is expected to be used to address aging infrastructure, modernize classrooms and career training facilities, and expand educational opportunities for students.

College officials say the proposed University Center would allow more students to pursue four-year bachelor's degrees locally through partnerships with Cal Poly and CSU Channel Islands.

“We are deeply grateful to our community for its continued investment in Hancock and, most importantly, in the students we serve,” Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers said. “This funding represents a tremendous responsibility, and we will work to ensure every dollar is spent responsibly and transparently on projects that strengthen our facilities, support student success and serve our communities for generations to come.”

According to the college, bond funds cannot be used for administrator salaries, pensions or other operating expenses. An independent citizens’ oversight committee will monitor spending, and the college will undergo annual independent financial and performance audits.

More information about Measure H and the college's facility plans is available on the Allan Hancock College website.

