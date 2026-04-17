Walmart plans to remodel 56 stores across California including Santa Maria

Walmart plans to remodel 56 stores in California this year to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience. That includes the location in Santa Maria on 2220 S Bradley Road.

The retailer will upgrade layouts, technology, and services to offer faster shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. The company invested more than $1.1 billion to upgrade stores throughout California over the past five years.

Across the country, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year.

Jay Cordray, the senior vice president of the West Business Unit for Walmart U.S., says the community focus will remain. "We’re continuing to invest in California with a focus on how we can better serve communities across the state," says Cordray. Shopping will become more convenient and shoppers will feel more connected by modernizing stores, and associates will be able to support them better.

New and remodeled stores will feature expanded services, including free pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members and a store-based app experience. The app helps customers navigate through stores and book services at the Auto Care Center.

As for the stores themselves, after the remodel, they will feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines, and other clinical services. Vision Centers are designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering free cleanings and adjustments.

Officials with Walmart also emphasize that every new store or remodel brings construction jobs and long-term careers in retail, pharmacy, and store leadership. And to further its commitment to its communities, Walmart recently started its annual 'Fight Hunger, Spark Change' campaign. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks.