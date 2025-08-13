Wanted man arrested after standoff at Santa Maria home

A man who was wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in Santa Maria after an hours-long standoff on Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:30 a.m., deputies looking for 30-year-old Victor Manuel Ayala Sanchez tracked him to a home in the 1100 block of East Sunset Avenue.

There were reportedly several other people inside the house, including a child. Sheriff’s officials say deputies were able to safely evacuate the additional occupants. However, Sanchez refused to leave the home.

Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies eventually entered the house and reportedly found Sanchez hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials say Sanchez had warrants that include felony charges of brandishing a firearm, robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, gang enhancement, evading police, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and carjacking.