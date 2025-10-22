Warriors and Panthers meet for lunch ahead of the 'Battle for the Helmet'

This Thursday is the Battle for the Helmet, the annual cross-town rivalry football game between Pioneer Valley and Righetti high schools.

Ahead of the game, members from both teams gathered for lunch on Wednesday at Cool Hand Luke's restaurant in Santa Maria.

Righetti Warriors quarterback Nick Matautia said the luncheon is "a chance to see what the opponent has and, like, just meet them. A little peace before the storm, get to meet each other and then go at it."

"I think it shows, like, sportsmanship, that we're all one big family in football and we're all brothers," added Isaac Olivera, Pioneer Valley Panthers tight end/inside middle linebacker.

The game is scheduled to take place at Righetti High School at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The winner of this week's game will get to take home the cherished "RHS and PVHS" football helmet.

Last year, the Warriors won the Battle for the Helmet with a score of 55 to 7.

