'We just want justice.' Family seeks answers after man found dead off Highway 166

The family of a Santa Maria man is calling for justice after his body was discovered late Thursday night off Highway 166 near Suey Creek Road, east of Santa Maria.

The family has identified the victim as 26-year-old Margarito Ventura. According to the California Highway Patrol, the case is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators confirm Ventura was found with a gunshot wound.

CHP Officer Maria Barriga said the investigation began after a driver reported what appeared to be a person in the roadway.

“On November 13th, our officers received a call from our dispatch center saying that there was a pedestrian in the roadway on SR 166 near Suey. They responded to the scene and realized that this was a possible homicide,” Barriga said.

Officer Barriga added that based on the information they have so far, authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.

“We do believe at this time it was an isolated incident. We were not worried about public safety at this time based on the information that we have,” she said.

Ventura’s sister, Rafaela Ventura, says her brother had recently been afraid and believed someone was following him.

“El decía que aveces dice que halguien lo sigue … ve gente … no le creeia … pero mi corazón si sentia que algo estaba pasando.”

He said that sometimes he feels like someone is following him… that he sees people. I didn’t believe him at first, but in my heart I felt like something really was going on.

KSBY News Rafaela Ventura, pictured alongside her brother, Margarito Ventura.

She said the last time she saw him was earlier last week when he came to her home for dinner.

“Vino y lo mande a la tienda. Fue a comprar un pollo y cocine. Hice mole para ellos. Aquí estuvo comiendo y se fue. Salió y me dijo ‘me voy y después vengo.’ ‘Está bien,’ le dije.”

He came and I sent him to the store. He went to buy a chicken and I cooked. I made mole for them. He was here eating and then he left. He went out and told me, ‘I’m leaving and I’ll come back later.’ ‘Alright,’ I told him.

Ventura leaves behind a young child and, according to his family, another baby on the way.

Rafaela said the family is hoping someone comes forward with answers.

“Solo Dios sabe porque nosotros solo queremos justicia.”

Only God knows why, we just want justice.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family transport Ventura’s body to Mexico for burial, where his father and extended relatives live.

CHP detectives are working alongside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues. Anyone who may have seen Ventura on November 13 or has information related to the case is asked to contact authorities.

