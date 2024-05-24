West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals rolls into Santa Maria for 43rd annual car show and cruise

Calling all car lovers – one of the biggest events to take place in Santa Maria all year is happening this weekend.

The 43rd Annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show and Cruise takes place Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26.

The show features only American-made vehicles from 1965 and earlier.

On Thursday, these flashy cars and trucks started to roll through the parking lot at the Historic Santa Maria Inn where they were registered for the weekend. That’s where we got a chance to catch up with some of the biggest names in the world of “kustom” vehicles.

“What I really love about this show are the people," said Victor Cacho."It’s not white, it’s not black, it’s not rich, it’s not poor. They are car people right here so it’s really awesome just coming up and everybody is friendly, just the culture is really incredible. I go out of my way once a year to come to this show because of that.“

Cacho is the owner of Cacho Customs in Sylmar. You may have seen him on the show “Full Custom Garage” with car builder Ian Roussel. Four of Cacho’s cars will be featured at the car show this weekend.

The event officially kicks off Friday night with a cruise down Broadway. As many as 500 cars are expected to participate.

The cruise starts at 7 p.m. The route is a 1.6-mile loop between Cook Street and Stowell Road. That section of Broadway will be closed between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The car show itself takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

On Saturday, the gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the cars on display, Saturday’s events include a “brush bash,” auction, live music, and roller skating from 1-3:30 p.m. From 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, several of the “who’s who” of car builders will be signing autographs.

The Fairpark gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday with special events including a swap meet and the car show awards.

“CHiPS” start Erik Estrada will be signing autographs on both days of the show.

New this year, there are 28 spots reserved for indoor show cars. That’s where you’ll find some of the most unique vehicles, including Elvira’s “Macabre Mobile” and a 1940 Ford pickup awarded “Most Beautiful Truck” at the 2023 Grand National Truck Show.

Organizers say they received an overwhelming amount of interest from people who wanted to enter their vehicles into the indoor show. They say those visiting the car show can rest assured that they’ll be seeing the very best of the best, as the entrants to the indoor show have all been hand-picked.

Tickets for the car show are $20 at the gate; $15 for seniors. Discounted tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, May 24



Santa Maria City Cruise

7-9 p.m., Broadway between Cook Street and Stowell Road

Saturday, May 25

All events at the Santa Maria Fairpark



8 a.m.-4 p.m., Spectator gates open to the public

8 a.m.-6 p.m., Vendor building open

9 a.m.-2 p.m., Model car show

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Meet "CHiPS" star Erik Estrada

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Santa Maria Brush Bash

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Live music by The Deadies

12-1 p.m., Hall of Fame autograph session

1-3:30 p.m., Roller skating for all ages

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Brush Bash auction

3:15-4:30 p.m., Live music by Glen Earl and the Branded Ones

Sunday, May 26

All events at the Santa Maria Fairpark



7 a.m.-2 p.m., Spectator gates open to the public

7 a.m.-2 p.m., Swap meet

8 a.m.-2 p.m., Vendor building open

9 a.m.-2 p.m., Model car show

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Meet "CHiPS" star Erik Estrada

12-1:30 p.m., Brush Bash auction

1:30 p.m., Car show awards

For more information about West Coast Kustoms, visit their website.