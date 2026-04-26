Woman arrested on drug sales charges in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police arrested a woman on drug sales charges after finding suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and possible fentanyl during a traffic stop.

An officer conducted the traffic stop at approximately 5:04 p.m. on Saturday and discovered the driver was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, police found a female passenger in possession of multiple individually packaged baggies containing the suspected drugs.

Officers took the passenger into custody. A follow-up search at her home led to the discovery of over half a pound of suspected methamphetamine and a significant amount of cash.

The woman has been booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges related to possession of controlled substances for sale and sales-related offenses.